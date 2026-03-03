Minister Laxman Proposes Special Cell for Telangana Workers Abroad

Karimnagar: Welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Monday said the Telangana government was monitoring the situation in West Asia round the clock and urged families of those working abroad to remain calm.

Speaking to the media at Dharmapuri in Jagtial district, he said the state had initiated emergency measures to ensure the safety of residents working in Gulf countries, particularly in Iran, in view of the recent military developments involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The minister said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had been requested to constitute a ‘Special Cell’ to track the welfare of Telangana citizens in affected regions. He noted that several persons from Jagtial and neighbouring districts were employed in Iran, Dubai and Qatar.

Laxman Kumar said the state government was in constant touch with Indian embassies and consulates to facilitate assistance if required. Local officials had been directed to collect details of families whose members were in Gulf countries to streamline communication and any evacuation process, he added.

He said he would bring specific concerns of residents from Jagtial district to the notice of Rahul Gandhi and the Chief Minister.

Stating that the welfare of Telangana citizens was the government’s priority, the minister urged the public to rely on official information during the current situation.