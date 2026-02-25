Minister Launches ‘Swachh Dharmapuri, Swachh Godavari’ Drive Ahead of 2027 Pushkarams

KARIMNAGAR: Welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Wednesday launched the ‘Swachh Dharmapuri, Swachh Godavari’ initiative in Dharmapuri of Jagtial district, ahead of the Godavari Pushkarams scheduled for June 2027.

The programme, organised by the Dharmapuri Municipal Council, aims to improve sanitation and ecological conditions in the temple town.

Addressing a gathering on the banks of the Godavari, the minister said maintaining the river’s purity was a collective responsibility. He appealed to devotees not to discard ritual offerings and old clothes into the river and to use designated disposal facilities.

He invited NGOs, voluntary organisations and residents to participate in cleanliness drives to preserve the town’s environment and heritage.

The minister said preparatory works for the 2027 Pushkarams had started and that a government-appointed consultancy team would visit Dharmapuri on February 27 to undertake field inspections and prepare estimates.

He stated that a development plan would be finalised after consultations with town elders, members of the Brahmin community and representatives of all political parties.

Laxman Kumar also assured that steps would be taken to address the dumping yard issue and expedite pending drainage works. He said the government aimed to strengthen civic infrastructure and riverfront facilities to meet the needs of pilgrims visiting the town.