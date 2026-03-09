Minister Launches Cattle Vaccination Drive, Wants Nawabpet To Be Model Village

KARIMNAGAR: Backward classes welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday urged residents of Nawabpet village in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district to develop the village as a model under the state government’s ‘Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika’ programme while participating in development activities in the mandal.

Accompanied by district collector Chitra Mishra, the minister launched the statewide Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination drive for cattle and said collective action was essential to resolve local issues and maintain village hygiene.

He called upon farmers to prioritise livestock health by participating in the vaccination drive and said protecting cattle from seasonal diseases was vital for safeguarding the rural economy. He said the Congress government was committed to the welfare of farmers.

Prabhakar also inaugurated a Protected Water Supply (PWS) scheme in the village and said Rs 20 lakh had been sanctioned to address drinking water issues in the area. He later performed the Bhumi Puja for construction of a veterinary sub-centre expected to provide healthcare services for livestock in nearby villages.

The minister urged villagers to strengthen local educational institutions by enrolling their children in government schools and improving attendance. Instead of spending hard-earned money on expensive private education, focus on improving the government schools to ensure a bright future for children, the Minister added.

District collector Chitra Mishra directed officials to treat the FMD vaccination drive as a special mission and ensure 100 per cent coverage, asking the veterinary department to take proactive steps so farmers do not face difficulties in accessing the services.

Additional collector Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, Husnabad market committee chairman Kandi Tirupati Reddy, Nawabpet sarpanch Gulla Rajitha Raju and other district officials were present.