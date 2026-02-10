Surekha Invites Revanth to Maha Shivaratri Celebrations

Hyderabad: Minister Konda Surekha, along with Endowments Department Commissioner Harish, temple officials and priests, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and formally invited him to attend the Maha Shivaratri Jatara Mahotsavam at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada.

The delegation included temple Executive Officer Ramadevi and temple archakas, who presented the invitation and briefed the Chief Minister on the arrangements being made for the grand festival.

In a separate meeting, Minister Konda Surekha, accompanied by Endowments Commissioner Harish, Executive Officer Sudhakar Reddy, Keesaragutta Temple Committee Chairman Venkatesh and temple priests, invited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to the “Keesaragutta Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams–2026.”

The Chief Minister appreciated the gesture and assured the delegation of the government’s support to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivals and adequate facilities for devotees.