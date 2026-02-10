 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Surekha Invites Revanth to Maha Shivaratri Celebrations

Telangana
10 Feb 2026 1:55 PM IST

Invitations extended for Vemulawada and Keesaragutta Maha Shivaratri festivals and Brahmotsavams-2026.

Surekha Invites Revanth to Maha Shivaratri Celebrations
x
The delegation included temple Executive Officer Ramadevi and temple archakas, who presented the invitation and briefed the Chief Minister on the arrangements being made for the grand festival.

Hyderabad: Minister Konda Surekha, along with Endowments Department Commissioner Harish, temple officials and priests, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and formally invited him to attend the Maha Shivaratri Jatara Mahotsavam at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada.

The delegation included temple Executive Officer Ramadevi and temple archakas, who presented the invitation and briefed the Chief Minister on the arrangements being made for the grand festival.

In a separate meeting, Minister Konda Surekha, accompanied by Endowments Commissioner Harish, Executive Officer Sudhakar Reddy, Keesaragutta Temple Committee Chairman Venkatesh and temple priests, invited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to the “Keesaragutta Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams–2026.”

The Chief Minister appreciated the gesture and assured the delegation of the government’s support to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivals and adequate facilities for devotees.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
konda surekha Mahashivaratri vemulawada 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X