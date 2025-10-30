Minister Kishan Slams MIM over Ghatkesar Attack

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy alleged that illegal cattle transport and slaughterhouse operations had increased in Telangana and accused Majlis leaders of pressuring senior officials to halt enforcement drives. He charged that MIM functionaries were directly involved in cattle smuggling networks and had links with criminal cases across Telangana and neighbouring states.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy condemned the recent attack in Ghatkesar in which MIM leader Ibrahim Qureshi and his aides allegedly opened fire on Prashanth Kumar (Sonu Singh). He alleged that Qureshi was closely associated with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and that MIM maintained special cells to facilitate the release of seized vehicles and aid illegal transport of cattle.

Reddy said the BJP ensured that Sonu Singh received timely medical attention by coordinating with hospital doctors. He added that the Rachakonda police commissioner had confirmed the arrest of three accused, while one suspect remained at large. He accused the police of failing to protect law-abiding citizens, forcing vigilante groups to intervene amid rising violations. Calling for strict implementation of cow protection laws, Kishan Reddy demanded immediate closure of illegal slaughterhouses in areas such as New Bhoiguda and Golnaka.