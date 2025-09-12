Minister Jupally’s Comment Go Viral Online

ADILABAD: Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao said, “How can I promise to declare Boath mandal as a revenue division when I do not even know if I will win the next elections?” He further remarked that even if he wins, there is no certainty that the Congress will return to power. Jupally’s comments quickly went viral on social media.

The minister was responding to demands from locals and MLA Anil Jadhav to upgrade Boath mandal into a revenue division while attending a meeting at the Boath mandal headquarters on September 11. On the occasion, he distributed Indiramma housing sanction proceedings to beneficiaries.

Jupally told the gathering that he does not make promises lightly, not even in his own Assembly constituency. “What I can give you now is this pen from my pocket,” he said, taking it out and showing it to the crowd.