Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Attends IMEX America 2024 Event

Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Jupally Krishna Rao visited IMEX America 2024 event for hosting various MICE events and exhibitions to Hyderabad as a most sorted destination.



The minister interacted with industry leaders, Indian Diaspora, tourism members of various other countries and learned about participating in various other possible events to project and make Hyderabad as a Most Sought after destination in the world for events and exhibitions.

N.Prakash Reddy, IPS, Managing Director, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited in association with Hyderabad Convention Visitors Bureau CEO Gary Khan participated in this event and have projected Hyderabad, India as a major destination in order to increase tourism and business to the State.



Telangana Tourism is the only participant from a govt body from India to represent on this global Destination Management Conference along side many other countries.