Minister Escapes Flagpole Mishap; MLA Faces Plaint Over Upside-Down Hoisting

Hyderabad:Sports minister Vakiti Srihari escaped unhurt after a flagpole broke and fell on the audience while he was unfurling the National Flag during Republic Day celebrations at the Makhtal tahsildar office in Narayanpet on Monday.

Around 10.30 am, as Srihari pulled the rope, the pole snapped in the middle due to its weight and fell to the ground. The broken pole landed close to the minister, who narrowly avoided injury by stepping aside.



One person attending the programme sustained minor injuries in the incident. The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital and discharged after receiving medical assistance.

