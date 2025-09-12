Minister: BJP Responsible For Urea Shortage

NIZAMABAD: Minister for animal husbandry, sports, and youth services, Vakati Srihari, held the Central government responsible for the shortage of urea in Telangana. Addressing a press conference on Friday at the Nizamabad Rural MLA camp office, he alleged that the Centre is betraying Telangana by failing to supply adequate urea, causing severe hardship to farmers.

He said that, until now, the state government had distributed urea to farmers adequately. However, with large-scale cultivation during this monsoon, the demand has risen sharply. While there are some shortages, he added, the bigger issue is that a few farmers have hoarded stocks, leaving others unable to access supplies.

Srihari noted that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has already spoken to the Centre regarding welfare schemes, funds, and urea supply. He further said that the Congress government is committed to implementing BC reservations and, in line with the Kamareddy Declaration, will provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs. He asserted that the Congress has always prioritised the welfare of backward and weaker sections and will never go back on its promises.

The minister also criticised the Governor for not approving the BC reservation Bill and accused the BJP-led Central government of exerting pressure against it. He said Telangana is already being seen as a role model across the country, with Revanth Reddy’s government working in favor of the people.

Nizamabad Rural MLA Dr Rekulapalli Bhupathi Reddy, MLC Venkat, Bhupalpally MLA Satyanarayana Rao, Dairy Farm Corporation Chairman Amit Reddy, District Congress president Manala Mohan Reddy, Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Handan, State Agriculture Commission member Gadugu Gangadhar, AMC chairman Muppa Gangareddy, PCC delegate Shekhar Goud, along with Congress mandal and block presidents, were present.