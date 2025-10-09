Minister Bandi Tells BJP to Make Local Polls a Prestige Fight

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a teleconference with BJP leaders and party workers on Thursday, urged them to treat the upcoming local body elections as a matter of honour (“Izzat Ka Sawal”) and to work hard for the victory of BJP candidates.

Addressing party members from the polling booth level upward, Bandi Sanjay said that the credibility of leaders in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency depends entirely on ensuring the victory of BJP candidates in their respective villages and mandals.

He directed the cadre to prepare for the MPTC and ZPTC polls, irrespective of the pending High Court verdict, and made it clear that internal groupism will not be tolerated. Stating that his only group is the “BJP group”, he warned that working against the party’s official candidates would amount to a serious betrayal, comparing it to “betraying one’s own mother.”

Clarifying that he is not the final decision maker, Sanjay Kumar said that candidates will be announced by the state leadership based on survey reports and winnability. He instructed all ticket aspirants to prepare their nomination documents immediately.

The minister noted that party surveys in the Karimnagar constituency indicate strong support for the BJP. He credited his own Lok Sabha victory and earlier MLC wins to the hard work of dedicated party workers.

Sanjay Kumar reiterated his commitment to devote full time and effort toward campaigning and ensuring victories for BJP candidates. He also highlighted that, as local MP and Union minister, he is best positioned to secure developmental funds for the region.

He alleged that the Congress government has failed to provide funds for village development, while the BRS had previously misused Central funds meant for local progress.