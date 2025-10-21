Minister Adluri Dares Harish Rao To Take Oath In Temple In Wet Clothes Over His Cabinet Meeting Claims

Hyderabad: Minister for Scheduled Castes, tribal and minorities welfare Adluri Laxman on Tuesday challenged BRS leader T. Harish Rao to state under oath at the Siddipet Venkateswara Swamy temple that his allegation that ministers had quarrelled during the recent Cabinet meeting and discussed personal matters, was true. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Laxman strongly refuted Harish Rao’s claims, stating he was ready to swear by his parents that no such incident took place. “I am also prepared to take an oath in wet clothes before God that Harish’s statements are false. Will he do the same to prove his words true?” he asked.

Laxman demanded that Harish Rao tender an unconditional apology for misleading the public and insulting the Cabinet by spreading falsehoods. “How can he call ministers a ‘Dandupalyam batch’? It is unethical to fabricate stories about the Cabinet,” Laxman said.

Recalling the BRS regime, the minister alleged that over 600 FIRs were filed against Congress social media activists and questioned K.T. Rama Rao’s silence when Dalits were attacked in Sircilla. He said Harish Rao should introspect on his party’s failures instead of making baseless accusations and vowed to cleanse the insult caused to the Cabinet with a ritual bath at the temple on Saturday.