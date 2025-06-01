Mining Scam Case: CBI Opposes Gali’s Petition In Court

Hyderabad:The CBI vehemently opposed the criminal appeal filed by jailed mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy who sought a stay on his conviction in the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) scam case.

The CBI contended before a vacation bench of the High Court that merely because of his status, Janardhan Reddy was not entitled for special treatment by staying the conviction in a case that had caused a huge financial loss to the government. The CBI said that Janardhan Reddy had not stated how his constituents were likely to endure adverse consequences if conviction was not suspended.



The CBI said in written statements that it was a bizarre attempt to use the electorate as a shield to maintain incumbency against clear statutory intent. However, the Karnataka Assembly has since disqualified Janardhan Reddy following his conviction.



Janardhan Reddy stated that if the conviction was not stayed, it would result in irreparable loss to him as MLA. He said that as per Section 8 (3) of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, he faced immediate disqualification which would prevent him from contesting elections for 10 years. His contention was that he would be unjustly deprived of his right to represent his constituency pending final adjudication of the appeal before the High Court.



The CBI claimed that Janardhan Reddy was more interested in personal gain rather than service to the public. It said the appellant was accused in a few more similar criminal cases in Karnataka where was facing trial.



The CBI also stated that Janardhan Reddy had been convicted by the trial court upon perusal of depositions of witnesses and voluminous documentary evidence brought on record. The appeals filed by Janardhan Reddy and other convicts in the case were adjourned to June 4 before the vacation bench of the High Court.