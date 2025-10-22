Mini Tribal Museum, Library Coming Up In Narnoor

Adilabad: A mini tribal museum and library are being established in Narnoor mandal headquarters with a grant from NITI Aayog under the Aspirational Block Programme. The museum will showcase photographs depicting Adivasi struggles, culture, and traditional tools and crafts used in daily life, while the library will preserve and promote Adivasi literature. Narnoor has been recognised as one of the best aspirational blocks in the country.

Officials said the mini-museum and library are also being developed as a future tourist attraction. Designs are being drawn from the tribal museums at Paderu (Andhra Pradesh) and Jodeghat (Komaram Bheem Asifabad district).

The museum and library are being constructed by the Tribal Welfare Department in Narnoor, Adilabad district. Adilabad collector Rajarshi recently inspected the works and directed engineers to ensure that the design reflects tribal culture, art, and traditions. He instructed tribal officials to create separate sections for tribal history, languages, and literature, and to make the library useful for students and research scholars.

Under the Aspirational Block Programme, ₹5 lakh has been sanctioned for the library and ₹10 lakh for the museum. The existing old buildings are being renovated for these purposes, as more funds are required for new constructions.

Rathod Rahul, Aspirational Block Fellow of Narnoor, said a digital library will also be developed for the benefit of the local tribal population, especially the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) residing in Narnoor and Gadiguda mandals.

He added that Narnoor received a ₹1 crore grant from NITI Aayog for securing third place in the South Zone. With the grant, a ROR plant, bamboo unit, and mahua laddu unit have already been established, with a special focus on SC and ST empowerment under the Aspirational Block initiative.