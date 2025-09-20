Min. Pushes For TIMS Completion

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has directed roads and buildings (R&B) officials to complete the Sanathnagar Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospital by next month, with equipment and furniture in place to start services from day one.

He also instructed the director of medical education, Dr Narendra Kumar, to begin recruiting doctors, nurses and support staff. Reviewing progress at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister set strict timelines for Sanathnagar, LB Nagar and Kothapet TIMS hospitals, the NIMS expansion project, the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital and new medical colleges.

Officials said Sanathnagar works are in the final stage, while Alwal and LB Nagar will be ready in six months. The minister reminded them of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s directive to launch Sanathnagar TIMS by year-end.

R&B officials assured that medical college buildings at Mahbubabad, Mancherial, Jangaon and Wanaparthy would be ready in two months, with the rest in eight months. The Warangal Super Specialty Hospital must also be completed by December, the minister stressed.