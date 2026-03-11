Minister Jupally Calls For Signboards To Help Tourists

Hyderabad: Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao asked the department to install direction signboards across the state to help tourists reach major destinations without difficulty and proposed the construction of amphitheatres (open theatres) at prominent tourist destinations to host cultural performances.

He said that besides indicating routes, the signboards should briefly explain the historical and cultural significance of the locations, he said.

Krishna Rao, speaking at a review meeting, said the government was committed to strengthening the tourism sector and positioning Telangana as a leading destination in the country. Present at the meeting were Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy and managing director Kranti Valluri.

The review covered issues such as development of tourist destinations, improvement of infrastructure, utilisation of tourism assets, promotion and publicity, revenue generation, the functioning of Haritha Hotels and the status of pending works.

Officials were asked to further improve amenities including boating facilities, cottages, viewpoints and the management of Haritha Hotels at tourist destinations. Krishna Rao asked officials to study the promotional strategies adopted by other states and strengthen publicity for Telangana’s tourist attractions accordingly.

The minister suggested organising cultural programmes at tourist centres to promote traditional art forms and support local artists. “Our arts, language and traditions are symbols of our identity and must be preserved for future generations,” he said, adding that steps should be taken to provide recognition and financial support to artists.

The minister also reviewed the operation of buses run by the Tourism Department on various routes and enquired about revenue generation. Officials informed him that income had declined after the AP government had discontinued tourism packages for pilgrims visiting the Tirumala Temple. Krishna Rao said buses purchased at considerable cost should not remain idle and asked officials to explore special packages and alternative routes to improve revenue.