Min. Accuses BRS Leadership of Malicious Blitz on Musi Purification

Hyderabad:In a scathing attack on BRS leaders, roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family of undertaking a malicious campaign against the Congress government on the issue of Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Addressing media at his residence here on Tuesday Venkat Reddy expressed anger with the BRS's obstruction of Musi development project highlighting that his native Nalgonda district is one of the worst affected by Musi river pollution.

He asked, “Why are KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao so angry with the people of Nalgonda? Why are the BRS leaders spewing venom on this region?”



The minister criticised the BRS’ handling of the pollution in Musi when it was in power. He said it's the BRS government that set up Musi River Development Corporation for Musi cleansing but strangely. its leaders are now blocking the Congress government from cleansing Musi .



“The KCR family is living in luxury while people of Nalgonda are suffering due to the pollution of the Musi river,” Venkat Reddy said, calling for an aggressive movement to fight for Musi purification similar to past struggles against Razakars and Seemandhra rulers.



Highlighting his commitment, Venkat Reddy stated that he had been advocating for Musi’s purification for over two decades. He underscored the river’s alarming pollution levels, citing recent data that shows harmful biological oxygen demand (BOD) levels and the presence of coliform bacteria, posing severe health risks to local people.

“The water in Damaracherla, Valigonda and Vadapally in Nalgonda district is highly polluted with BOD levels ten times the safe limit and dangerous bacteria present,” he emphasised.



He accused the BRS of failing to address the health crisis and environmental degradation caused by industrial effluents from Hyderabad’s surrounding areas such as Patancheru, Jeedimetla, and Uppal, which discharge chemical-laden waste into Musi.

Venkat Reddy urged BRS leaders to own up accountability for the region’s suffering, accusing them of exploiting Musi river funds for political gains. “If KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao lived by the banks of Musi for even a day, they would understand the pain of people here,” he challenged.

The minister also spoke about the broader problems of Nalgonda district, pointing out the ongoing issue of fluoride contamination in the region’s water supply.