MIM’s Role in West Bengal Polls is Insignificant: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader S Prakash Reddy said the role of AIMIM in West Bengal elections is very insignificant.

Speaking to a news channel, he said, "This isn't new... The party they're allying with is, like AIMIM, the most communal party. In the last election, it failed to win a single seat and received less than one per cent of the total vote."



"The role of the AIMIM in the West Bengal elections is very insignificant. The main contest is between BJP and Trinamool Congress, with the BJP adopting a nationalistic outlook and Trinamool Congress appealing to a specific section of society. I don't think Asaduddin Owaisi will have any impact in West Bengal elections," he added.



