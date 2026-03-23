 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

MIM’s Role in West Bengal Polls is Insignificant: BJP

Telangana
23 March 2026 8:36 AM IST

The main contest is between BJP and Trinamool Congress, with the BJP adopting a nationalistic outlook and Trinamool Congress appealing to a specific section of society: BJP

MIM’s Role in West Bengal Polls is Insignificant: BJP
x
Telangana BJP leader S Prakash Reddy said the role of AIMIM in West Bengal elections is very insignificant. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader S Prakash Reddy said the role of AIMIM in West Bengal elections is very insignificant.

Speaking to a news channel, he said, "This isn't new... The party they're allying with is, like AIMIM, the most communal party. In the last election, it failed to win a single seat and received less than one per cent of the total vote."

"The role of the AIMIM in the West Bengal elections is very insignificant. The main contest is between BJP and Trinamool Congress, with the BJP adopting a nationalistic outlook and Trinamool Congress appealing to a specific section of society. I don't think Asaduddin Owaisi will have any impact in West Bengal elections," he added.


( Source : ANI )
Telangana news BJP West Bengal elections aimim 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X