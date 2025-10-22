MIM’s Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin To Hold Key Responsibilities

HYDERABAD: After AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi supported the Congress candidate in the Jubilee Hills by poll, the party has asked its cadre to work for the victory of Naveen Yadav. Congress leaders, including 18 corporation chairmen and three in-charge ministers, have intensified campaigning with the support of AIMIM workers in most divisions.

With the Karwan constituency bordering Jubilee Hills, its MLA Kausar Mohiuddin has been given the responsibility of coordinating with in-charge ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkatswamy, and Thummala Nageswara Rao. In divisions with a significant Muslim population such as Shaikpet, corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin has been actively involved in the campaign for over a week.

On Tuesday, he held coordination meetings with Congress representatives, including TS Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini and Food Corporation chairman M.A. Faheem, in Shaikpet and other areas considered AIMIM strongholds.

“We have been continuously holding group meetings at the party’s unit level to ensure the cadre remains actively involved in the polls. Each day, two to three group meetings are held. Yesterday, both the Food Corporation chairman and the Waqf Board chairman attended the coordination meeting as part of our joint efforts to ensure Naveen Yadav’s win. Minister Vivek will be visiting us on Thursday,” said Shaikpet Corporator Rashed Farazuddin, who contested from Jubilee Hills in 2023.

The Jubilee Hills constituency, with a sizable Muslim electorate of about 1.4 lakh, has seen the Congress not only seek AIMIM’s support but also engage key Muslim leaders on the ground. State Minority Finance Corporation chairman Obedullah Kotwal, who is in charge of Sriram Nagar, Karmika Nagar, and Yadagiri Nagar, is campaigning in the Rahmat Nagar division during the evenings. “We have coordination with the AIMIM at the booth level, and with Erragadda being an AIMIM stronghold, we are confident that Naveen Yadav will win. The Congress has also intensified its campaign in the division,” said a former Mahbubnagar District Congress Committee president.

However, observers believe that while the Congress is banking on the AIMIM’s influence in key Muslim pockets, the Majlis’s impact may be limited outside Shaikpet. Several local issues — including the graveyard dispute — combined with a negative campaign by the BRS highlighting the HYDRAA issue, cannot be ignored. “In Erragadda, the death of corporator Shaheen Begum and her husband Mohammed Shareef, who once commanded influence across the area, has left an indelible vacuum. The remaining leaders have been unable to unify the cadre for this bypoll,” said political commentator Asif Hussain Sohail.