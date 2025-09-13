MIM To Mark Milad-Un-Nabi With Jalsa, Mushaira

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will organise its annual public events to mark the 1500th Milad-un-Nabi at the party headquarters, Darussalam, this weekend.

A public meeting, Jalsa-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen, will be held on Saturday evening, followed by the Kul Hind Naatiya Mushaira on Sunday evening.

Party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, floor leader in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi and prominent religious scholars will participate in the Jalsa.

The Mushaira will feature leading poets from Hyderabad and across the country, presenting verses that celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and legacy. The traditional poetic symposium highlights the cultural heritage and literary richness associated with Milad-un-Nabi.