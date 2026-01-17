MIM Surges in Maha Civic Polls: 48 to 112

Hyderabad:The All India Majlis‑e‑Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has demonstrated significant gains in Maharashtra civic polls, winning 112 seats in Muslim‑dominated urban pockets across several municipal corporations, according to latest trends. This marks a sharp rise from its 2016 performance, when the party secured just 48 seats.

AIMIM won 32 seats in Aurangabad, 21 in Malegaon, 14 in Nanded, 10 in Dhule, 4 in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 8 in Solapur, 7 each in Nagpur and Amaravati, 5 in Thane, 2 in Jalna, and 1 each in Ahmednagar and Chandrapur. The party displaced Congress and NCP candidates in minority‑dominated wards, positioning itself as a potential kingmaker in hung councils amid BJP‑led Mahayuti’s dominance.



In the December 2025 local body elections (Nagar Parishad/Nagar Panchayat), AIMIM had already signalled its growing grassroots support by winning 83 seats and one president’s post. Before 2025, its urban presence was minimal, with just two BMC seats in 2017.



Observers note that AIMIM’s growth stems from consolidating Muslim votes in urban minority areas, eroding Congress’s traditional base and challenging Shiv Sena factions. The party has expanded beyond strongholds like Aurangabad into western Maharashtra towns such as Dhule, Solapur, and Mumbai, focusing on local issues like infrastructure and civic amenities rather than national rhetoric.