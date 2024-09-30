 Top
MIM Protests Against HYDRAA's Demolition Drive

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 Sep 2024 5:49 PM GMT
In a shift from its stand over the ongoing demolitions by the HYDRAA, AIMIM leaders staged a protest at the mandal revenue office in Bahadurpura against the drive in the Musi river belt.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:In a shift from its stand over the ongoing demolitions by the HYDRAA, AIMIM leaders staged a protest at the mandal revenue office in Bahadurpura against the drive in the Musi river belt.

Party Bahadurpura MLA Mohammad Mobin dared HYDRAA personnel to run the bulldozers over their bodies before demolishing the house of the poor along Musi river in the name of beautification.

The protesters raised “HYDRA hatao, ghar bachao” slogans and also against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. They alleged that the affected residents had not been given adequate notice or compensation before carrying out demolitions.

AIMIM corporators Mohammed Saleem, Khaja Mubashiruddin, Abdul Khadar, and Nawazuddin, were arrested by police during the protest and released later.

