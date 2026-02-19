MIM MLC Alleges ‘Protocol Breach’ During Azhar Event

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at an event organised by the Telangana Minority Finance Corporation (TMFC) after AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig objected to the presence of Siasat news editor and former MLC Amer Ali Khan on the dais, citing protocol concerns.

The programme, attended by several dignitaries, witnessed brief disruption when Baig said he would not share the stage with a person who does not currently hold a government position. He stated that if Amer Ali Khan was attending in his capacity as a media representative, he should be seated in the designated media enclosure.

The objection led to discussion at the venue over protocol and the presence of representatives from different political parties on the same stage. TMFC chairman Obedulla Kotwal intervened and persuaded the MLC to take his seat. Following the intervention, both Baig and Khan remained on the dais and the event proceeded.