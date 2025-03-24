MIM Likely to Win Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC Seat

Hyderabad: The AIMIM is likely to win the election to the Legislative Council from the Hyderabad local authorities' constituency, thanks to a broad understanding with the ruling the Congress. The AIMIM had recently supported Congress candidates in the March 23 MLC elections from the Assembly quota.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the election to the seat on April 23 to replace M.S. Prabhakar Rao. Only corporators from the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district can participate in the election: 81 corporators and 35 ex-officio members who are registered voters in Hyderabad, totalling 116. The half-way mark is 59. With the ECI announcing the elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

The ex-officio members include 15 MLAs, the Hyderabad and Secunderabad MPs, Rajya Sabha members and MLCs who have registered their vote in Hyderabad.

The AIMIM as 49, including 40 corporators, seven MLAs, an MP, and an MLC. The Congress has 13 , which adds up to 62, five past the magic number. The BJP and the BRS together have 54, but it seems unlikely they will contest together.

The GHMC council has 150 seats but its present strength is 146 with two corporators having been elected to the Assembly, and two deceased. The ex-officio members in the GHMC are 47. While this adds to 193 , only 116 will participate in the electoral process as they are part of Hyderabad district.

Info:

Poll notification: March 28

Nominations last date: April 4

Nominations scrutiny: April 7

Withdrawal last date: April 9

Poll: April 23, 8 am to 4 pm

Counting: April 25