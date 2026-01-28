MIM Eyes Bigger Gains in Nizamabad, Bodhan Civic Polls

Nizamabad: With municipal elections approaching, the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has intensified efforts to expand its presence in urban local bodies across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, banking on its traditional strength in minority-dominated areas.

Party leaders said the MIM is aiming to improve its tally in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and Bodhan municipality, where it had won a significant number of seats in the previous municipal elections. The party high command is optimistic about increasing its representation in the upcoming polls amid changing political equations in the state.

MIM leaders are actively engaging with senior leaders and new entrants to finalise candidates. The party’s state leadership convened a meeting of district leaders in Hyderabad on Wednesday to review preparations. According to party leaders, minority voters in urban areas are showing renewed interest in backing the MIM, citing expectations of better civic development.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, MIM Nizamabad district president Fayazuddin said the party was confident of improving its performance in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. “In the previous elections, the MIM won 16 corporator seats. This time, we expect to secure more seats than before,” he said, adding that the party remained strong in urban wards.

He said that of the 60 corporator seats in the corporation, the MIM was well positioned to increase its share, as it had retained the same number of seats in the last two elections.

Several aspirants have approached the party leadership seeking tickets, while a growing number of women leaders have also expressed interest in contesting on the MIM ticket. Party leaders noted that the MIM had earlier held the deputy mayor post in the corporation and was hopeful of a stronger showing this time.

MIM Bodhan municipal president Ilias said the party was receiving support not only from Muslims but also from other communities. He recalled that the MIM had extended support to the Congress during the Jubilee Hills byelection, which resulted in the victory of V. Naveen Yadav.

“In the last municipal elections, the MIM won 11 councillor seats in Bodhan and lost several others by narrow margins. This election will reflect the secular mood of the people,” he said.