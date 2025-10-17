MIM Extends Support to Congress in Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said the party was extending support to Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency

Speaking to media persons, he said, “Jubilee Hills byelection is about 3.9 lakh voters' sentiment and not just one candidate’s sentiment.”

“The BRS has utterly failed during its 10-year rule. It wasted 10 years and its CM and MLA but did no development in Jubilee Hills. AIMIM will not contest in Jubilee Hills. Telangana voters should understand that BRS got 37 per cent vote share in Assembly polls. But in five months in Parliament elections, the vote share fell to 15 per cent as the BRS vote went to BJP. We need to stop BJP’s growth,” he added.