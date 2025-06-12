Millet Usage To Cross 30 Per Cent Of Food Consumption In CISF Units

Hyderabad: In a significant stride towards Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ‘Shri Anna’ mission for sustainable heath in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has exceeded target for millet consumption across its 434 units across the country including half a dozen units in Hyderabad.

The remarkable accomplishment underscores CISF’s commitment to the MHA initiative to promote their traditional nutritious grains, not just among its personnel but also their families and the wider citizenry.

More than 4,000 CISF personnel are presently working at various national institutions in Hyderabad. They were posted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Shivrampally, Salarjung Museum near Afzalgunj, BHEL near Serilingampally, National Industrial Security Academy in Hakeempet and IG Mint in Cherlapally.

According to a statement, the journey to this achievement began with the United Nations General Assembly declaring 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets,’ a testament to India’s persistent efforts. Following this, the MHA mandated on May 4, 2023 the inclusion of millets in the daily diet of all CAPFs for the financial year 2023-24, with a specific target of 30 per cent Shri Anna in the daily diet of jawans for 2024-25.

The CISF’s success is attributed to a multi-pronged approach covering all units. Through daily roll calls, briefings, Sainik Sammelans and other meetings, jawans were consistently educated about the benefits of millets.

Welfare activities actively involve family members, encouraging them to embrace Shri Anna in their home diets. Mille-based dishes are also making their way into Government functions as healthy refreshments.

The CISF cooks have been trained in preparing delicious millet dishes. The force has organized an astounding 1,110 seminars, webinars and workshops, alongside 662 lectures by dietitians and doctors, to impart knowledge and dispel misconceptions.

To further facilitate consumption, millet products are now readily available in Kendriya police kalyan bhandar outlets.

By leading by example and empowering its personnel and their families with knowledge and delicious options, the CISF is playing a pivotal role in the Central government’s vision of promoting millets for the benefit of cultivators, consumers and the climate.