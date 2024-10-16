Millet-based snack brand Troo Good raises about Rs 74.7 crore

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Troo Good, a millet-based snack brand, raised $9 million (about Rs 74.7 crore) in a funding round led by Puro Wellness. Existing investors Oaks Asset Management and V Ocean Investments also participated. This infusion will support the company in expanding infrastructure, enhancing distribution capabilities, and driving product innovation.

This round brings Troo Good’s total funding to about Rs 130 crore. Troo Good last raised Rs 55 crore in a Series A round in November 2021.

“The funds will help us enhance our manufacturing capabilities, reach more consumers, and innovate with new products,” said Raju Bhupati, founder and CEO, Troo Good.

Troo Good will continue to focus on growing its market share in the rapidly expanding healthy snacks segment. The company is preparing to establish the Troo Good brand as a leader in the millet-based snack category.

Founded in 2018, Troo Good products include millet-based chikkis, protein and nutri bars. The company sells over 3 million units daily.