Millers Must Deliver Milled Rice: Uttam

Hyderabad:Minister for civil supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that millers who have defaulted in delivering custom-milled rice would not be allocated paddy this season. He ordered the millers who have failed to deliver rice so far to complete their deliveries at the earliest.

The minister made the comments while addressing the second meeting of the cabinet sub-committee which met at the secretariat on Wednesday.



The millers on their part brought to the notice of the minister that they are getting 58 kg of rice per quintal of fine rice and 67 kg of rice for a quintal of coarse rice. They also informed that the earlier government had neglected payment of transport and custom milling charges to them.



Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and IT minister Sridhar Babu who are part of the committee participated in the meeting online. Special chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao, principal secretary Raghunandan Rao, principal secretary of civil supplies D.S. Chauhan and general manager Nageswara Rao also participated in the meeting.

