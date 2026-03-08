Mild Tremor Felt in Jagtial’s Kathalapur Mandal, People Rush Outdoors

KARIMNAGAR: Residents of Kathalapur mandal and nearby villages in Jagtial district reported brief tremors on Sunday afternoon after a mild earthquake-like vibration was felt across the region.

The tremor occurred around 12.45 pm and lasted for about two seconds, prompting residents to rush out of their houses and gather in open spaces.

According to local reports, the vibration was accompanied by a loud booming sound heard across the mandal headquarters and neighbouring hamlets. Many residents were caught off guard during their afternoon routines.

"The ground shook and there was a massive noise. We didn't know what was happening and ran outside immediately," a local resident shared.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties or major property damage. Revenue and local authorities have begun a preliminary assessment to check for structural cracks in older buildings and public infrastructure.

Initial observations indicate that the tremor was of low intensity, though the accompanying sound caused panic among residents.

Officials have urged people to remain calm, stating that the situation is under control.