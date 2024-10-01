Mild Tension in Hanamkonda as Congress, BRS Clash

WARANGAL: A tense atmosphere prevailed at Naimnagar Bridge in Hanamkonda on Monday as former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and other BRS leaders arrived to accept a challenge from Warangal West Congress MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy to debate the development works undertaken by the previous BRS government.

In recent days, leaders from both parties have been trading barbs, each claiming that their government was responsible for the district's development, which includes the construction of the bridge over the Naimnagar nala — the largest within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao's comments added fuel to the fire. Rama Rao praised former MLA Vinay Bhaskar for his efforts in various development projects, including the bridge, while criticising MLA Rajendar Reddy for taking undue credit, which stirred political tensions. In response to KTR's remarks, Rajendar Reddy dared BRS leaders to join him at the bridge for an open debate on development.

Accepting the challenge, the BRS leaders arrived at Naimnagar Bridge and began speaking to the media. Congress leaders and supporters also gathered at the bridge and attempted to interrupt the BRS leaders' statements, leading to a clash between the two groups.

Police, present in large numbers at the scene, arrested the BRS leaders and took them to the police station. During the incident, Vinay Bhaskar accused MLA Rajendar Reddy of claiming credit for the Naimnagar Bridge by inaugurating it, while asserting that the BRS government had constructed it at a cost of ₹250 crore. He added that the public is aware that the MLA had supported united Andhra Pradesh.