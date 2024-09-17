Milad-un-Nabi Processions to Join Main Event at Macca Masjid

Hyderabad: Over 54 separate processions for Milad-un-Nabi from various localities of the Old City will join the main procession at the Macca Masjid on September 19. The main procession will commence after the Zohar prayers at Macca Masjid on Thursday.

The main procession will be flagged off by AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri from Charminar and reach Moghalpura via Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Madina, Salar Jung museum Mir Alam Mandi, Moulana Syed Saif Ullah Hussaini Quadri, city joint secretary, Markazi Milad Juloos Committee (MMJC), told Deccan Chronicle.

Chief Minister A. Reventh Reddy, in a meeting with MMJC members, ahd stressed the importance of maintaining the city’s Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb, he said. “The Chief Minister assured us that the Milad-un-Nabi procession next year, which will commemorate 1,500 years of Prophet Muhammad’s birth, can be held on the same day,” Moulana Quadri said.

The procession this year was postponed at the request of the Chief Minister and city police commissioner C.V. Anand as the date coincided with the nimajjanam procession.

“We have conducted a joint meeting with the heads of 54 Milad units and volunteers on Monday and urged them to follow the guidelines issued by the city police commissioner and conclude by 5 pm,” the committee leader added.