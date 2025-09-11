Migrant Workers In Israel Gain Support Through Interactive Sessions

NIZAMABAD: Regular interactive sessions among Indian workers are yielding positive results in Israel. A significant number of these workers, particularly from Telangana, are employed in various sectors and live away from their families. However, their weekend gatherings are helping them overcome loneliness, boosting morale, and creating a sense of community.

The workers organise programmes to share ideas and discuss lifestyle, safety, and health-related issues. They also arrange fun activities and leisure trips that bring joy and camaraderie. Telangana workers in Israel are primarily employed as caretakers in Jewish families, while a growing number of young workers are entering the construction sector.

Although the ongoing war in Israel has created anxiety among their families back home, the workers maintain confidence and happiness through community events. Vinod, a migrant worker who has lived in Israel for 10 years, said their recent two-day retreat allowed them to exchange experiences and provide mutual support. He added that the strengthening of the Israeli currency has further boosted worker confidence.

Workers from across Israel regularly gather in Tel Aviv and hold community programmes at least once every three months, despite being spread out across distant construction sites. Fridays and Saturdays, observed as weekends in Israel, give them time to participate in such activities.

T. Mahesh Goud, from Degam village in Nizamabad district, who has worked in Israel for 11 years, said these interactions provide moral strength and mutual assistance. “We celebrate Vinayaka Chathurti, Diwali, and other festivals, and also organise cricket matches. Though we are used to rushing into bunkers when war sirens go off, Jewish families treat Indian migrant workers with respect and affection,” he said.

Israel Telangana Association president Soma Ravi noted that on August 5, Telangana workers visited Gan Hashlosha, Kiryat Gat, Jerusalem, Luzon, Ariel, Kiryat On, Tel Aviv, and Ramat Gan. He added that people from Degam and Ankapur villages of Nizamabad have settled in large numbers in Israel. “We firmly believe that the Indian Embassy and Israeli officials will continue to support migrant workers in achieving a better lifestyle,” he said.

Meanwhile, workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and other states have also started organising similar programmes in Israel. According to Ravi, such events are welcomed by the Jewish community and reflect the strong bonds built over years of co-existence.