Migrant Workers Hurl Stones at Police During Protest at Telangana Factory

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed after a group of migrant workers at a cement factory in Suryapet district of Telangana on Monday allegedly pelted stones at police and damaged the windshield of their vehicle during a protest, police said.

The incident occurred in Palakaveedu mandal when a group of workers were staging a protest demanding compensation for a fellow worker who had died of "heart stroke" in the quarters located outside the unit on Sunday evening, they said.

After getting information about the protest, a police team went to the factory. A mob hurled stones at them and damaged the windshield of the police vehicle. The situation has been brought under control, a police official said.

In a video, which was broadcast by TV channels, some workers were seen chasing away a policeman with sticks, as well as pelting stones at police personnel.