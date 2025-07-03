Migrant Worker’s Body Reaches Native Place From Israel

NIZAMABAD: Amid the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the body of migrant worker Revella Ravinder was finally repatriated to his native Jagtial town on Wednesday. Ravinder, 57 (passport no. N5192155), had died of health complications on June 16 in Tel Aviv, but conflict-related airport closures delayed the return of his remains.

At the family’s request, and with assistance from the Indian Embassy in Israel, officials arranged his repatriation once flights resumed. Normally, an Indian migrant worker’s body is returned home within a week, but this time the war crisis forced a longer wait.

Telangana Israel Association president Soma Ravi said that Ravinder’s last rites were conducted on Wednesday. “We thank the Indian Embassy and officer Sridhar for their help in bringing him home,” he added, noting that all required documents, including the death certificate, had been submitted in advance.