In the wake of the escalating war between Israel and Iran, families of Indian migrant workers from Telangana are deeply concerned about their loved ones’ safety. Many are making frequent calls to check on their well-being. A significant number of workers from Telangana are working in Israel. Family members said the migrants have been in touch regularly, sharing updates on their safety and the ground situation.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Revella Ravinder from Jagtial town died in Israel on Monday. Ravinder (Passport No. N5192155) had migrated to Israel for work. During air raid sirens, Indian workers were asked to take shelter in bunkers. According to family members, Ravinder rushed into a bunker on Monday and is believed to have died due to suffocation.Under normal circumstances, mortal remains are repatriated to India within a week. However, with airports shut due to the conflict, transporting Ravinder’s body has become a challenge. Former Jagtial municipal chairperson Jyothi Laxman visited the family on Tuesday to offer condolences.Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Tel Aviv over the phone, Israel Telangana Association president Soma Ravi said they had secured the death certificate and other necessary documents. “Due to the airport closure, it may take two weeks or more to bring back Ravinder’s body,” he said. “Normally, bodies are sent within five days.”Replying to a question, Ravi added that Ravinder had been unwell for the past 20 days. “We are taking all precautions in light of the serious war-like situation. We hope the conflict does not impact the safety of people in Israel, especially Indian workers,” he said.Telangana State NRI Advisory Committee vice chairman Manda Bheem Reddy said the number of Telugu workers in Iran is much lower compared to Israel. “In recent years, Indian workers have been reluctant to go to Iran. Only those on special assignments—like UN services, spiritual programmes or medical education—have been travelling there.”He added, “We are coordinating with the Telangana and Central governments and Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of migrant workers.” Migrant worker associations and local district administrations are also tracking the presence of Telangana-origin workers in Iran. Efforts are on to assess the situation and offer assistance where needed.