Midhani Gets Nod for Aero Alloy Production

Hyderabad:Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani) has received clearance to begin series production of indigenous alloys developed for advanced aero engines used by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Koraput, .

The certification, issued by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), covers a range of nickel-based superalloys, titanium alloys and special steels. These materials are designed for performance-critical components in advanced aero engines.

So far, Midhani has completed material-level development for nearly half of the total alloy systems required for the project. Of these, 80 per cent have been certified, while the remaining are in advanced stages of development. The alloys are being developed and produced in the form of mill products and forgings.

Over the past year, Midhani has significantly expanded its manufacturing capacity by establishing a new titanium facility, commissioning a 6,000-tonne near-isothermal forge press and upgrading its vacuum induction melting furnaces to handle larger batches and single-crystal superalloy production.

CEMILAC Chief Executive A.P.V.S. Prasad urged the company to maintain its pace of indigenisation and certification to meet upcoming testing deadlines under the indigenous aero engine programme.

The certification was formally handed over to Midhani Chairman and Managing Director S.V.S. Narayana Murty in the presence of Director (Finance) K. Madhubala and senior officials from both organisations.