Mid-Day Meal Workers Stage Protest Over Pending Demands

Hyderabad:Workers associated with mid-day meal (MDM) preparation across Telangana gathered at Indira Park here on Monday and demanded that the state government increase allocations for the scheme as well as resolve the long-pending issues that workers were facing in government schools. Representatives of the union said that failure to address the demands could lead to an indefinite strike.

The protest was part of the ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ programme organised by the Telangana Mid-Day Meal Scheme Workers Union affiliated to AITUC. Union state president P. Prem Pavani said more than 600 workers from about 18 districts took part in the protest.



According to the union, around 54,200 mid-day meal cooking workers are employed in government schools and have been working for about 24 years on very low honorariums. S. Balraj, general secretary of AITUC–Telangana, said, “After struggles, the wages of cooking workers increased from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. The present government promised before the elections that cooking workers would be paid ₹10,000 if it came to power. That promise must be fulfilled.”



Balraj also demanded that eggs and essential supplies be provided directly by the government and said the system of clearing bills through a green channel had not been functioning properly. He called for identity cards for workers through the labour department as well as withdrawal of the centralised kitchen proposal.



Mid-Day Meal Workers Union president Dr B.V. Vijayalakshmi said most cooking workers were women from economically weaker sections and alleged that both the Central and state governments were ignoring their financial conditions. She demanded ₹17,000 wages as per a court judgement, along with PF, ESI, accident insurance, and payment of pending breakfast bills and honorarium arrears.



Union leaders warned that workers would call for an indefinite strike if their demands were not resolved.

