Micro-Breweries’ Plan Gets Lukewarm Response

Hyderabad: The Telangana prohibition and excise department has received a lukewarm response to its notification inviting applications for setting up micro-breweries. It has received only 49 applications filed till Tuesday — two days before the last date for submitting applications expires on September 25.

Officials had invited applications from owners of hotels, restaurants, and food courts with a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh. However, the turnout has been far below expectations, with no applications from municipalities in Medchal Malkajgiri district and just one each from Mahbubnagar and Karimnagar.

The initiative aimed to promote micro breweries or draught beer outlets — distinct from regular A4 liquor shops which subject to periodical licensing — particularly in GHMC limits and select municipalities in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad, and Warangal districts. Within Hyderabad, areas under GHMC jurisdiction and those inside the Outer Ring Road were earmarked for such shops.

Sources indicated that stringent guidelines may have deterred prospective applicants. The department mandated a minimum plinth area of 1,000 square metres for a microbrewery licence, including at least 100 square metres for a serving area, 100 square metres for a restaurant, and 300 square metres for the brewing plant.

Applicants were also required to provide a separate restaurant within the licensed premises, along with sanitary facilities such as washrooms and water closets. Only hoteliers with valid trade licences were eligible to apply.

The excise department is preparing to issue a district-wide notification in the first week of October for A4 liquor shops across all 34 excise districts. The application process is expected to conclude by the end of November. Officials hinted that the draught beer guidelines may be revised and the deadline extended to attract more applicants.