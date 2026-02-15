Micro Artist Carves Lord Shiva On Needle Tip In Jagtial

KARIMNAGAR: Micro artist and Guinness World Record Holder Dr Gurram Dayakar unveiled a miniature sculpture of Lord Shiva carved on the tip of a sewing needle on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in Jagtial district.

The sculpture depicts Lord Shiva in a seated blessing posture under the hood of a cobra. The artwork, measuring less than 3 mm, was created using nylon fibres and pencil colours on the surface of a sewing needle.

Speaking about the work, Dayakar said he completed the sculpture in 10 hours. He stated that creating and balancing the figure on a microscopic surface required sustained practice and precision.

Dr Dayakar has earlier secured a Guinness World Record and received an honorary doctorate for his contributions to micro-art. Among his previous works is a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir crafted using 16,000 rice grains.

Images of the sculpture were circulated on social media. The artist extended Maha Shivaratri greetings to the public.