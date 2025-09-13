Micro Artist Ajay Kumar Gets Global Award

Warangal: Renowned micro-sculptor Mattewada Ajay Kumar received the prestigious Certificate of Excellence Award, along with a trophy and a record book, from Dr Manish Kumar, India representative of the Global Book of Excellence, England, who visited his residence in Warangal on Saturday.

This recognition honours Ajay Kumar’s exceptional skill, creativity, and dedication to the art of micro-sculpture. His work, noted for its remarkable precision, has set new benchmarks in the field and continues to inspire many young aspiring micro-artists.

The award highlights his significant contributions to the world of art and culture. Recently, to mark the Vijayaka Chaturthi festival, Ajay Kumar created a miniature Natya Ganesh sculpture on the tip of an eyelash, once again showcasing his extraordinary talent.