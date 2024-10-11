MGM docs conduct bronchoscopy on 2-year-old

WARANGAL: Doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital on Thursday conducted a bronchoscopy successfully and removed a piece of groundnut that accidentally entered into the lungs of a two-year-old here in Hanamkonda.

Hospital superintendent Dr Ch. Murali said Abdul Samaad, a resident of Mallampally mandal of Mulugu district, admitted his two-year-old son into MGM hospital on Wednesday when his child suffered from cough and breathing problems for one week.



The doctors after a C. T. scan found a piece of groundnut in the right side of his lungs (bronchus). They decided to remove it by using bronchoscopy technology which is very difficult to conduct.



It is a procedure that allows doctors to examine the inside of the lungs through windpipe trachea using a thin and flexible tube called a bronchoscope which has a light and lens so that doctors can view the foreign particles and remove them.



Under the leadership of Dr Venkatrathnam, a team of doctors which included Dr Jashuva and Dr Ram Lal conducted bronchoscopy successfully and removed the piece of groundnut from his lungs, he added.

