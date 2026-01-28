MGBS to Chandrayangutta Metro: 85% Land Acquisition Completed

Hyderabad:With the state government’s major push for Metro Phase II, the much-awaited Green Line (Corridor-VI), a 7.5 km stretch connecting Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta in Old City is progressing at a brisk pace. Overcoming major hurdles, the authorities have completed 85 per cent land acquisition from a total 888 identified properties and also cleared 500 properties.

According to official sources, out of these 888 structures ‘awards were passed’ to 752 structures, while the remaining are underway. Of the remaining 136 structures, issues of 10 properties are in courts.



“This alignment is completely avoiding heritage structures. However, some of these private property owners have claimed their properties to be of heritage importance. But we are considering the structures of heritage only if they are notified. After Metro works began they started claiming these to be of heritage. However, there is no court stay except one (that too reserved), in such cases. As part of expediting due compensation is being paid and works are undertaken. As and when court cases are getting cleared, even the remaining are falling in line,” a senior official of HMRL told Deccan Chronicle.



‘Utility shifting’ by waterworks and electricity department underway As the properties are cleared through demolitions, starting from the Darulshifa area, the water board, electricity and other departments are also engaged in ‘utility shifting’.



The exercise involves shifting of water pipelines, drainage systems, electricity and telecommunication cables, following initial ‘utility probing’ to identify existing underground infrastructure.



“This major exercise as part of the project has picked up pace and concerned departments are completely engaged in these works,” added the official.



Apart from this 7.5 km stretch, several new metro corridors are in the offing under Phase II. As part of Phase II-B, three new corridors: Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Medchal, JBS to Shamirpet, and RGIA to Future City (Skill University) are on the cards. Together, they cover about 86 km and are estimated to cost around ` 20,000 crore.



From JBS to Medchal (24.5 km), it will be fully elevated, featuring 18 stations. From JBS to Shamirpet (22 km), it will be a hybrid corridor with 20.35 km elevated and 1.65 km underground section near Hakimpet Air Force Station, housing 14 stations.



The RGIA to Future City (39.6 km) stretch includes 1.5 km underground, 21 km elevated, and 17 km at-grade, connecting the airport to Skill University via Pedda Golconda and Raviryala ORR exits.