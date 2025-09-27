MGBS Flooded, RTC Shifts Bus Services to Other Locations

Hyderabad: Heavy flooding of the Musi river has led to water entering the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) premises, forcing the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) to temporarily suspend bus operations from the station.

All services scheduled to depart from MGBS are now being operated from alternative points across Hyderabad.

Buses bound for Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, and Nizamabad are departing from JBS.

Services to Warangal and Hanamkonda are running from Uppal Crossroads.

Buses heading towards Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Vijayawada are departing from LB Nagar.

Services to Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, and Bengaluru are being operated from Aramghar.





TGSRTC has appealed to passengers not to come to MGBS in view of the flooding. It advised travelers to use the alternate boarding points to reach their destinations.





For details, passengers can contact the RTC call center numbers: 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.



