MEWA Urges TMREIS to Tweak Transfer, Promotion Norms

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minority Employees' Welfare Association (MEWA) on Thursday appealed to the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) to revise its transfer and promotion

policies for employees on the verge of retirement.

The appeal was formally presented to the secretary of TMREIS, Aisha Masrath Khanam.

MEWA, which looks after the interests of employees in TMREIS

institutions, demanded fair treatment and proper recognition of the contributions by senior staff. Its key request is that transfers be coupled with promotions.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, MEWA president Md Masooduddin Ahmed said, transfers without promotions can demotivate employees who have

dedicated years to their roles.

MEWA also sought addition of service points to the evaluation criteria. This would acknowledge the long-term commitment of employees. "Service points reflect the dedication and hard work of our staff over the years," said Syed Showkath Ali, national coordinator of MEWA.

Another key demand is the implementation of category-wise points for

gazetted posts, specifically for principal positions, to ensure that

promotions are not only based on seniority but on specific contributions and skills of candidates. "Category-wise points will make the promotion process transparent and fair," said Shaik Chand Pasha, general secretary of MEWA.

MEWA also sought easing of service years for teachers

and junior lecturers who are close to retirement. Among its specific demands are an 8-year service requirement for principals and a 3-year

relaxation for teachers and junior lecturers on verge of retirement.

"Relaxing the service years for those nearing retirement will ensure they are rewarded for their lifelong dedication," said Mohammed Shafi Qureshi, of MEWA.