Metropolis in Sec-bad sealed for holding congregation without permission

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday sealed Metropolis hotel under Gopalapuram police station limits in Secunderabad for mobilizing as many as 151 people and conducting English and personality development classes in violation of norms.



The police said the hotel was being used for conducting a month-long large gathering with participants from different States.

Munawar Zama, the organizer, had mobilised around 151 members claiming to hold English speaking and personality development classes at the hotel premises. Over 50 rooms were also rented out as part of accommodation for the congregation. The organiser and hotel management had taken no permissions nor informed the local authorities for holding the classes’.

A 31-year-old person from Mumbai, who came to attend classes in the hotel, was behind the vandalism at a place of worship in Secunderabad a few days ago. The police arrested him on Wednesday.

Under these circumstances, the police in coordination with officials from other departments decided to suspend the trade licence of Metropolis hotel and seal its premises. A case has also been registered at Gopalapuram police station against the organiser and the management of the hotel.