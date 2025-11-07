Metro Stations To Have Barricades On Platforms

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) stations will soon have barricades installed on platforms to enhance passenger safety.

The barricading work will be taken up as a pilot project on Platform No. 3 at Ameerpet HMR Station, which falls on the busy Nagole-Raidurg corridor. The station witnesses a footfall of around 32,000 passengers per day and is considered one of the largest metro stations in the country.

The HMR will complete eight years of operations on November 29. However, the authorities had not introduced platform barricades, even during periods when daily ridership exceeded five lakh commuters. The stations had security personnel monitoring people at the platforms to ensure their safety.

HMR authorities explained that the pilot project aims to evaluate safety effectiveness without causing inconvenience to commuters. All observations will be studied before implementing the barricades across other stations.

Passengers at the station said that commuters generally maintain discipline and stay about three feet away from the platform edge when trains arrive.