Metro Rail Plans to Connect Last Mile with Pod Taxis

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Metro Rail plans to introduce Pod Taxis for last mile connectivity. HMRL has invited the consultants for a techno-economic feasibility study, design and bid process for this system.

Pod taxis are modern driverless electric vehicles that travel on the dedicated elevated tracks to provide quick personalized and eco-friendly transportation. The cabs can accommodate four to six passengers. Fully automated, these are computer controlled with GPS navigation.



They are designed for point to point commute with a speed between 30 to 60km per hour.



HMRL said it proposes a competitive bidding process for selection of consultant for the management of an Automated, Personal Rapid Transit System on DBFOT basis in PPP mode in the areas surrounding the state secretariat, Knowledge City, Raidurg and Hitec City Metro Stations, the financial district, and the Raidurg-Kukatpally areas.



“The Metro Rail is a quick moving mode of travel. But, a major issue the commuters are facing is the last-mile connectivity – between home/office and the nearest station. This proposal will fulfill the gap,” Metro sources said.



Pod taxis are a special feature in West Virginia University from 1975. Forty of these vehicles were arranged there from Suncheon, South Korea in 2014.



In India, this project was initiated in Mumbai, connecting the 8.8km elevated corridor connecting Bandra and Kurla, with 21 to 38 planned stations to serve major commercial hubs. The contract was awarded in 2024.



The Telangana government will take over the Hyderabad metro rail in April.



The pod taxi system would help the Metro Rail get more commuters, especially from the IT corridor, where techies are missing the last connectivity.



The Hyderabad Metro Rail’s pending projects are the old city metro rail from MGBS to Chandrayangutta; and the airport express corridor from Nagole to Rajiv Gandhi international airport in Shamshabad.



The western expansion is planned through Raidurg, Kokapet Neopolis and Miyapur to Patanheru. There are also plans for future city connectivity.

