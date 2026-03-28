Metro Rail Phase-1: Resolution Passed in Assembly For Takeover

Hyderabad: The Assembly on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution endorsing the state government's decision to take over Phase-1 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from the concessionaire L&T.

Introducing the resolution in the Assembly, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the state government had undertaken the decision in view of the broader public interest, and in response to increasing demands from various sections of society to extend the Metro Rail network to the Hyderabad Core Urban Region (CURE). He said that the government had reviewed the obstacles and difficulties currently being encountered regarding the expansion of the network before arriving at the decision.

Revanth Redy noted that the Metro Phase I network was of about 69 kilometers. Proposals for the expansion of Phase II(A) covering 76.4 km and Phase II(B) covering 86.1 km had been submitted to the Centrea. “The House has taken cognisance of the unique circumstances currently surrounding the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro. While Phase I is currently under private management, the House has taken into consideration the technical, legal, and operational challenges involved in undertaking Phase II as a government project through a joint partnership between the Central and state governments. To address the issues raised by the Centre, this House hereby approves the state government's decision to take over the Metro Phase I network from L&T,” Revanth Reddy said.

The government has drawn up plans to improve public transport in Hyderabad and help the city get international recognition, he said, thanking the members for their unanimous support to the resolution.

Amid demands from the Opposition for a debate, panel chairman Balu Naik announced adoption of the resolution by the House. BRS deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao questioned how it was unanimous as the Opposition was not allowed to speak. “This is nothing but a unilateral passage of resolution. We register our protest against this unilateral decision,” Harish Rao said.