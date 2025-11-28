Metro Rail Offers Smart Locker Solutions Across Hyd Metro Stations

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Limited, in collaboration with TUCKIT, has launched on-demand smart storage lockers across seven metro stations, marking a significant step in enhancing commuter convenience and expanding utility-based services at Hyderabad Metro Stations. The facility designed to support commuters who wish to travel hands-free by securely storing helmets, luggage, shopping bags, backpacks, and other personal items, was inaugurated at Uppal Metro Station.

Inaugurating the facility, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said TUCKIT’s smart lockers offer a seamless storage experience. L&TMRHL and TUCKIT are transforming Hyderabad Metro stations into multi-utility hubs, integrating smart technology to ease last-mile challenges and enhance the overall passenger journey.

Commenting on this collaboration, Rajesh Amarlal, Founder, TUCKIT, said that collaborating with L&TMRHL helped themto bring their ‘Scan & Store’ smart storage solution directly into urban transit spaces. "Our goal is to make secure storage accessible, intuitive, and available exactly where commuters need it most.”

Commuters can complete the process in under 30 seconds through three simple steps:

• Scan the QR code displayed on the locker panel

• Select the locker size based on their item

• Pay digitally for the required duration

TUCKIT smart lockers are now operational at the following seven stations: Miyapur, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, LB Nagar, Uppal, Parade Ground and Hi-Tech City. With this launch, L&TMRHL continues to advance its vision of creating smarter, more connected, and convenience-driven metro stations for the city. For more details, please visit http://www.tuckit.in/