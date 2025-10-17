Metro Push Shrinks RTC Fleet In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The plight of city bus commuters of Hyderabad has been laid bare in a comparative study of urban public transport systems across major Indian cities. Hyderabad, with just 3,100 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses, has the lowest per capita fleet among metros. In contrast, Bengaluru operates more than 7,000 buses, of which 6,200 are in daily service.

The issue triggered a debate on social media, where regular commuters criticised TGSRTC for its inadequate fleet, especially during peak hours when overcrowded buses have become the norm. Before the Covid lockdown, Hyderabad had 3,800 buses operating on 1,400 routes and handled nearly 30 lakh passengers daily. Post-pandemic, the fleet was reduced and passenger numbers dropped to around 20 lakh, worsening the city’s public transport situation.

A senior TGSRTC officer, requesting anonymity, said, “After Covid, the government was not keen on expanding or investing in public transport. At one point, we were unsure whether the corporation would even continue operations.”

He added that an internal decision was made to cut down the city fleet size due to low occupancy and mounting losses. “The government wanted to discourage bus usage so that commuters would shift to Metro services. TGSRTC has always received step-motherly treatment,” the official said.

Commuters said they now wait longer and travel in congested conditions. Many routes that once had frequent services now see fewer buses, forcing passengers to depend on private vehicles or ride-hailing apps. With the lowest fleet among major cities, Hyderabad’s public transport network continues to struggle to meet commuter demand, even as the population and vehicular congestion steadily rise.

Comparative data shows Hyderabad’s poor standing:



